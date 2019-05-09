Kathy P. Wiegand



Kathleen P. Wiegand, 66, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Vincent Medical Center. Kathy was born on January 3, 1953, to James and Joanne (Bires) Wiegand Sr. in Toledo Ohio. She graduated from Cardinal Stitch High school, where she was on the first girls' basketball team, who were later inducted into the hall of fame. Kathy retired from Autoneum of North America after 30 plus years of dedication. She enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Although Kathy was an avid sports fan of all sorts, the Ohio State Buckeyes were hands down her favorite.



Left to cherish her memory is her devoted partner Patti Casares; siblings, Joanne and Tim Allan, James and Barb Wiegand Jr., Timothy and Julie Wiegand, David and Joni Wiegand, Jon Wiegand and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to thank Kathy's therapists, Mary and Holly from Heartland of Oregon, for their continuous compassionate care.



Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. Visitation will continue at Epiphany of the Lord – St. Thomas, 729 White St. Toledo OH, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathy's name can be made to the . Online condolences can be left at



Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019