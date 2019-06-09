|
|
Kathy Shaffer Thompson
Kathy Shaffer Thompson, age 48, of Toledo, passed away on June 6, 2019, at Toledo Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Ian and son, Stephen R. Thompson.
Visitation for Kathy will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Vince Flippo officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. A fund has been established for her son, Stephen. Memorial contributions may be given to this fund or to Pro-Life. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
andersonfuneralservices.com
Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019