Katie L. Kigar
1925 - 2020
Katie L. Kigar

June 5, 1925 - November 22, 2020

Katie L. Kigar, age 95, of Toledo, OH passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Life. She was born June 5, 1925 in Conway, Missouri to John and Lucinda Powers. Katie met and married the love of her life, Robert D. Kigar on May 31, 1952 and together made a home for their children, Greg and Kathy.

Katie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother cherishing time spent with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Robert. Katie is survived by her son, Gregory R. (Robin) Kigar and daughter, Kathy R. (Stan) Miller; grandchildren, Gregory D. (Kelly) Kigar and Jennifer L. (J.J.) Fought; step-grandchildren, Todd Miller and Anne (Todd) Richardson; 4 step great grandchildren and sister, Thelma Hefner.

The Family of Katie value the safety of friends and family so a Private Graveside Service will take place. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

A very heartfelt Thank You to the nurses of both Hospice and Otterbein in Pemberville for the care and kindness they showed to Katie and her family.

Those planning on an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to their place of worship in Katie's memory.

To leave a special message for Katie's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
