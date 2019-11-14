|
Miss Katie Mae Hibbler
Miss Hibbler, 55, passed Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a graduate of the Thomas A. DeVilbis High School and worked in production for the Daimler Chrysler Jeep Corporation. She is survived by son, Pierre Hibbler; daughter, Levirta Anthony; grandchild, Kayzhan Hibbler; 2 brother and 2 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Calvary M.B. Church, 702 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Floyd Smith, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019