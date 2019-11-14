Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary M.B. Church
702 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary M.B. Church
702 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Hibbler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Mae Hibbler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Mae Hibbler Obituary
Miss Katie Mae Hibbler

Miss Hibbler, 55, passed Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a graduate of the Thomas A. DeVilbis High School and worked in production for the Daimler Chrysler Jeep Corporation. She is survived by son, Pierre Hibbler; daughter, Levirta Anthony; grandchild, Kayzhan Hibbler; 2 brother and 2 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Calvary M.B. Church, 702 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Floyd Smith, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -