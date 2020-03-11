|
Kay Ann (Benore) Conley
Kay Ann (Benore) Conley, age 72 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed on peacefully in her sleep to the arms of Jesus in the early morning of March 8, 2020. Kay was born on August 27, 1947 in Toledo to Adrien and Helen (Hibner) Benore. Kay was an accomplished pediatric nurse working for Mercy Hospital for 26 years and then 15 years closing out her career at Toledo Children's Hospital. She enjoyed occasional trips to Florida and most of all just spending time with her husband Curt. She was a loving wife who will forever be missed.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving is her loving husband of 53 years, Curtis R. Conley. Also surviving are a son, a daughter, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, a brother, and a sister.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Denny Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial contributions in Kay's memory may be directed to . To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020