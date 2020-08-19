1/1
Kay Breyfogle
1927 - 2020
Kay Breyfogle

Kay Breyfogle, age 92, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Flower Hospital. She was born on November 20, 1927 to James and Audrey "Irene" (Dwyer) McKay in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Kay worked in sales, in both real estate and advertising. She traveled the world on her own dime, loved snow skiing, playing tennis, gardening and hanging out at the pool. Kay lived in Florida for 20 years before returning to the Toledo area. She was very strong, opinionated, independent and lived life on her own terms. Kay's smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kurt Allen Breyfogle; brother, James McKay, Jr.; sisters, Betty Struble and Priscilla Andrews. Kay is survived by her loving sons, Frank (Shari), Keith (Sherri) and Jon Breyfogle; daughter-in-law, Gina Breyfogle; grandchildren, Kristen (Matias) Ladino, Kurt (Sarahanne) Breyfogle, Kallie (John) Pietras, Merissa Breyfogle, Ian Breyfogle, Abbey Breyfogle and Anna Breyfogle; great-grandchildren; Emma, Cami, Isabel, Rory and Evelyn; brother, Robert (Barbara) McKay; sisters, Ethel Mull, Delores Manning, Gloria Bucher, Mary Fuller, Shirley Bunn and Carol Shuman; her dog, Mei Ling; her cat, Gigi; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2 – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with a Celebration of Life and Sharing of Memories at 4:00 p.m. (Masks are required with social distancing).

Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
