Kay C. Ozanski1946 - 2020Kay C. Ozanski, 74, of Toledo, returned home to our Lord on November 24, 2020.Born October 22, 1946, to Marvin Henry and Eleanor Gertrude (Baehr) Kinsel in Toledo. A 1964 graduate of Waite High School. In 1968, she married Theodore F. Ozanski. He preceded her in accidental death, May 1985. Kay worked for the Toledo Police records division for 34 years, serving 11 chiefs, receiving the Professional Service Award and other commendations. She was an Ottawa County District Founder of the Tiger Cub Scouts. Kay served the community whenever she could, including being a Children's Rights Advocate. She also enjoyed many years teaching country dance with her beloved, Jim and spending time with family. A proud military grandmother - honor, integrity, and respect for generations to come.Kay is survived by her son, Joseph Ozanski; long time companion of 32 years, James Wurst; niece, Tamra (Robert) O'Neil; grandchildren, Ted and Tiffany Ozanski, Lyla, Ethan, and Ellie Nash. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Sharon Kinsel-Ruffert-Ehrlichman.Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road at Starr Ave., on Saturday, December 5, from 2:00-6:30 p.m. Uniformed personnel report at 18:15 for 18:30 Police Memorial Service with funeral services to immediately to follow.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to consider donations to:BCS Music Boosters, Attn. Travis Magoto. 11661 W. State Rte. 163, Oak Harbor, OH, 43420; Toledo Swiss Singers, 565 Robindale, Oregon, OH, 43616;St. John's Lutheran Church, 21140 W. Toledo St. Williston, OH, 43468.