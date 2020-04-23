Kay Darlene Grass Kay Darlene Grass, 69, of Toledo, surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born August 14, 1950, in Toledo. With a passion for life, she faced each day with determination, thoughtfulness and a servant's heart. Selflessly she poured into the lives of her children and grandchildren never missing their sporting events, taking walks or riding The Scrambler at the local county fairs. Her grandchildren recall, "that even through arthritis and bone cancer, Nana would take us bowling and beat us every time." Kay celebrated every holiday by sending a greeting card and $1.00 to each of her grandkids. When taking treatment for cancer, she would inquire of the nurses and staff wanting to know about their well -being. Kay was never-not busy, and she never sat still. Her days were filled with adventure as she faithfully walked dogs for the Lucas County Canine Care and Control, rescued strays along the side of the road, even while on vacation, and lovingly cared for her own rescued pets. She loved all God's creatures great and small. The grandchildren fondly recall bottle-feeding stray kittens with "Nana." Kay was a meticulous housekeeper and organizer extraordinaire. She would blaze into a home, and transform it in no time. Most importantly, she walked into the lives of many families in the Toledo area leaving an indelible impression. She was loyal, caring, and kind. She will be deeply missed by many. Her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ gave her great strength as she walked through many of life's trials. Her desire was to serve and glorify God even in the storms of life. Her life is a testimony of His goodness and faithfulness. She is survived by her husband, Edward Grass; daughters, Tina (Michael) Young, Tonia (Aaron) White; grandchildren, TJ (Kacey) West, Taylor White, Kaitlyn White, Jacob White; great-granddaughter, Aleah West; dogs, Lily, Magoo; cats, Felix, Peachy, Irwin, Panther, Cally, and FuMan. Kay was preceded in death by her brother, William McCoullough. Family and Friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Monday, April 27th, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. We request that family and friends stay home if they have been sick, are elderly, or have underlying health conditions. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the funeral home, with the family to receive guests after 10 a.m. For those of you who cannot make it to the funeral home, the service will be livestreamed to the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Humane Ohio; or bring a bag of cat food or dog food to them for Humane Ohio or Lucas County Canine Care Control. www.freckchapel.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.