Kay E. Knepper
April 28, 1961 - August 26, 2020
Kay E. Knepper, 59, of Helena, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center in Fremont, Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 28, 1961 to Dr. Don and Patsy (Gillespie) Knepper. Kay was a 1979 graduate of Maumee High School and attended the OSU, taking courses to teach physical education for grades K-12. Kay worked for Lott Industries and later as a social worker for Easter Seals and March of Dimes, during which time she coached for the Special Olympics.
Kay was a huge fan of OSU football and frequently attended games. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. Throughout her life, she was a sports enthusiast and participant. She loved to swim and be part of the annual MS walks. She had a great love of animals and the outdoors. Kay enjoyed traveling and being on outings with her friends and family, especially when she would visit the family farm and cabin. Kay was treasured by her immediate family, was the highlight in her Dad's life and will be truly missed by many.
Left to cherish her memory are her father, Dr. Don Knepper; daughter, Megan Osuna of Helena, OH; brother, Robert (Nadine) Knepper; and nephew, Ben, of Los Angeles, CA; step-son, Miguel (Angie) Osuna; and 2 step-grandchildren of Sylvania, OH; and special companion, Johnny Pyle.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Deck.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431 where masks and social distancing will be required. An additional visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 a.m., graveside at the Washington Chapel Cemetery on Chapel Road, Helena, OH, 43435 where services will then begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Jody Rice will officiate, services will also be livestreamed thru the funeral webpage, www.hermanfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ohio Special Olympics by visiting www.sooh.org
