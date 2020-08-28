Megan - my deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. When I think about your mom the first thing that comes to mind is her absolutely contagious smile. She was always there for me when we were younger and though life may have drifted us apart I never forgot her kindness. Kay truly was strength and compassion all rolled into one amazing woman. May you find peace in your memories and continue to live life in her honor.

Brenna Humburg