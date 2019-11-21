|
|
Kay Ellen (Dubou) Borowiak
Kay Ellen (Dubou) Borowiak, 74 of Toledo went to be with the Lord on the anniversary of her birth, November 18th. Born in Toledo to parents George and Phylis Dubou in 1945. Kay worked for ProMedica Home Health for many years before retiring in 2008. Kay was a dedicated member of The American Legion and served as President of the Arthur Daley Auxiliary for many years. She was also an avid member of the Auxiliary Post 406 where she was a former President and Chapeau of 8/40. Kay was an active member of St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church and CRHP.
Family came first to Kay and she is survived by her daughter, Mary (Ron) Kenney; grandchildren, Courtney (Jacob) Wilson, Connor Kenney, Jordan and Gaven Borowiak; her brother, George (Marlene) Dubou and her loving dog Rascoe. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe; husband, Ed and sister, Shirley Korbinski.
A memorial service will be held at the Northwood 2984 on 102 W. Andrus Rd. Thursday, November 21st at 4:30 p.m. with a wake to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers please donate to the or American Legion online.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019