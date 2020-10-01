Kay Frances HammondKay Frances Hammond, 81, of Genoa, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Promedica Fremont Memorial Hospital. Kay was born to Clyde and Delpha Sawyer in Holden, West Virginia, on September 14, 1939. Kay was married in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, on February 14, 1958, to Ronald E. Hammond. Together they moved to Genoa in July of 1965. A longtime member of Echo Meadows Church of Christ in Oregon, Ohio, she served as a bible school teacher and was very proud to work at the NWOCYC Camp in the summers.Kay is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Sr.; son, Ronald Jr; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Helen Fannin.Friends may visit Echo Meadows Church of Christ, 2905 Starr Ave., in Oregon, on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A service will be held at the church at 12 p.m. Interment will be held in Clay Township Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the NWOCYC camp.