Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Kay L. Gunn

Kay L. Gunn Obituary
Kay L. Gunn

Kay Gunn, 88, returned peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, February 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Kay is best known for her love and devotion to family, her strong faith in God, and the best apple pie ever.

Kay is survived by her loving children, Stacey (Thomas) Dunbar, Vickie (Michael) Angelo, and Julie (Kaminski) Gunn; grandchildren, Shawn (Melissa) Gunn, Jennifer (James) Wright, Bryan Gunn, and Jessica Angelo; great-grandchildren, Kyle Gunn and Kaysie Gunn; nieces; nephews; and loving friends.

There will be a great reunion in heaven as Kay was preceeded in death by her sons, Chris Gunn and Keith Gunn; her parents, Frank and Dorothy Archambo; her sisters, Patricia Osgood, Shirley Elsess, and Judith Campbell; and other relatives.

Many people are to be thanked for making Kay's passing peaceful and dignified. First, she was blessed to have Chandra her aide, companion and most importantly – compassionate friend of the past year. The staff at the Lakes of Monclova were angels on earth that cared for Kay during her last days. Finally, the team at Hospice of Northwest Ohio who could not have been more kind and supportive during this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit on Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street., Maumee, OH. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with interment to follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio 150 W. South Boundary, PMB 202 Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
