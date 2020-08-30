Kay L. HarmonKay L. Harmon, 86, of Northwood, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Jack; children, Robert (Carrie) Harmon, Martha (Craig) Twining, and Mary Miller; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Private graveside services were held at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.