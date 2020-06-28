Kay Mawer
Kay Mawer

Kay Ann (Schwen) Mawer, 69, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home while under hospice care. Kay was born December 29, 1950, to James and Margaret (Kamper) Schwen. She was employed for more than 15 years at St. Luke's Hospital where she worked with the Human Resources Department. Kay's favorite part of life was spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing Bunco, gardening, and visiting craft and antique shows.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Teresa Mawer; sons, Scott (Karen) and Sean (Michele) Mawer; grandchildren, Alex, Briele, and Caroline; sister Pat Raab; and brother, Jim (Cindy) Schwen. Kay's parents preceded her in death.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, June 30th, from 4:00 PM. – 8:00 PM., where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 1st, at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Berkey Cemetery.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
