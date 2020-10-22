Dr. Kaye A. Linke, M.D.
Jan. 22, 1958 - Oct. 16, 2020
Dr. Kaye A. Linke M.D., 62, of Granville, OH, and formerly of Genoa, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, OH. Born on January 22, 1958, to William H. and Donna Mae (Emch) Linke in Toledo, OH. Following graduation from Genoa High School, Kay remained dedicated to her studies, and completed her Undergraduate Studies at The Ohio State University, receiving a BS in Microbiology in 1980. She would continue at The Ohio State University, College of Medicine and Public Health, and earn a Doctorate of Medicine in 1984. Kaye would do her postgraduate training, which included her Internal Medicine Internship and Residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH, from 1984 to 1987. Dr. Kaye Linke, would then complete her Fellowship Training, specializing in Hematology and Oncology at the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Tumor Institute in Houston, TX., from 1988 to 1991.
Her professional career took various paths, and in her quest to help others, Dr. Linke last worked with Locum Tenens, which assisted in employing medical professionals where needed in various states throughout the country. Enjoying travel, Kaye of course loved being a traveling Oncologist. Among her favorite pastimes was sewing, talk radio and her West Highland Terriers. She was above all an Ohio State University Alumni, and was an avid buckeye fan and athletic sports supporter.
Kaye is survived by her brother, Bill (Louise) Linke of Woodville; nieces, Andrea Linke of Genoa, and Sara Mei Linke of Pemberville; great-nieces, Brooke Friend, Hannah Friend and Alison Ankey; great-nephew, Garhett Ankey and numerous colleagues and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Mary Agnes.
Kaye will be laid to rest next to her parents, in a Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Memorials can take the form of contribution to: OSU James Cancer Center. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com
