Kaye Poirier Schuller
Kaye Marie (Poirier) Schuller, 75, returned to her heavenly home on February 16, 2020, after enduring a turbulent roller coaster ride over the past two years battling pancreatic cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in this struggle and now the many ups and downs are finally over and she has been met by God who has taken her hand and steadied her giving her peace.
Kaye was born October 9, 1944, to the late Roger H. and Marguerite E. (Revell) Poirier, in Detroit, MI and grew up in a large, loving family with two sisters and five brothers. After moving to Toledo, OH, in 1956, she attended St. Catherine Elementary, graduated from St. Ursula High School in 1962 and earned her RN from the St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1965 where she met her lifelong friend, Diane Grieder. She worked as a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital for a short time and continued her nursing career with the practice of Drs. Stark and Carter (Surgical Partners) in Sylvania, OH, where she would work for 37 years. After retiring in 2004, she became very active in the Toledo community, volunteering at the Sylvania Library, helping the Sisters of St. Francis at Lourdes University and serving with her husband Dick for many years at the Helping Hands of St. Louis, Sylvania St. Joseph's Catholic Church and as an elections Poll Worker. She also served on the St. Vincent School of Nursing Alumni Board for over 20 years helping to organize multiple alumni events and delighting in the opportunities to reunite with her fellow classmates. Additionally, she furthered her faith studies and relationship with her creator for the last many years in a women's bible study group through which she enjoyed the comradery and the graces of this group's strong faith and support. She cherished her weekly nights out with friends and found great joy in her friendships, having shared so much love and laughter with them all. We also believe she had a weakness for Pat Sajak, after many years of loyal viewership and a membership in the Wheel Watchers Club. There was rarely a day she missed Wheel of Fortune.
She married her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Schuller, on November 19, 1966, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Toledo, OH and celebrated 53 years of a marriage worth emulating, as theirs was and will always be, the truest love. Before her illness they enjoyed traveling regularly to Florida to take in Spring Training games especially watching the Detroit Tigers and attending the annual Bear Lake family get-together week every August; a tradition going back to 1956.
Kaye loved with a kind heart with patience and modesty. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator and are thankful that God shared her with them.
Kaye is survived by her loving family; husband, Richard "Dick" Schuller of Sylvania, OH; sons, Dan (Nora) Schuller [Kristen, Madison, Anna & Brendan] of Winston Salem, NC and Greg (Leslie) Schuller [Mariah and Tyler] of Toledo, OH; daughter, Amy (Aaron) Nolan [Aden, Alexa and Austen] of Galena, OH; sister, Cindy (Jim) Jackson of Oregon, OH; brothers, Mike of Shelby, MI, Pat (Debbie) of Toledo, Joe (Sherry) of Indialantic, FL, and John Poirier of Toledo; sister-in-law, Janet Poirier of Winston Salem, NC; brother-in-law, Jerry Lazette of Pointe Place; and two great grandchildren, Daxton and Paisleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Helen Dorothy (Dugai) Schuller; her brother, Dr. Tim Poirier; sister, Pam Lazette; niece Beth Poirier; and sister-in-law, Kay McGovern.
A memorial gathering for Kaye will be held Friday, March 6, from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH. A funeral Mass will take place Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvania St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Kaye requested to be cremated and her ashes will be interred during a private ceremony at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands of St. Louis and St. Joseph Catholic Church Sylvania. Condolences and memories can be made at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020