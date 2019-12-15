Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Kayla M. Relford


1994 - 2019
Kayla M. Relford Obituary
Kayla M. Relford

Kayla M. Relford, age 25, of Toledo, passed away December 10, 2019. Kayla was born April 7, 1994 in Toledo to James and Paula (Nycum) Relford, Jr. Kayla was a member of P.R.C.U.A. She was an animal lover, especially dogs and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. Kayla had a true gypsy soul that is now free to travel the places she always wanted to see.

She is survived by her mother, Paula (Joe Delbrocco) Relford; siblings, Kristin (Christopher) Frey, Jacob, Jordan and Jerzy Relford; step-siblings, Joseph IV, Ryan and Chelsea Delbrocco; grandparents, Violet (Dale) Nycum, Kathleen Relford, James (Jeanne) Relford, Sr., Linda Finch; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas County Humane Society or Drug Rehab of your choice.

Family will be receiving friends from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Memorial Services for Kayla will begin at 6:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

To leave a special message for Kayla's family, please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 15, 2019
