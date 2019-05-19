Kazimer Gawle



Kazimer Gawle, age 102, formerly of Elm St. in Toledo's Historic Polish Village, passed away Saturday, May 18 at the Lutheran Home Wolf Creek in Holland, OH. He was born January 15, 1917 in Webster, MA to Jan and Maria (Szacik) Gawle. When he was six years old, his family moved to Poland, where they lived a hard life as peasant farmers. He returned to the US after WWII, back to what he always considered his home. The stories he shared of his incredible life experiences, especially the horrors of Nazi and Russian occupation during WWII, were vivid and spellbinding.



Kazimer married Michaline Salwierz on January 27, 1947, raising four children and selflessly providing his family with a full and comfortable life, and sound educational foundations. All four children graduated from Central Catholic High School. Besides working as a school custodian for the Toledo Board of Education, from which he retired in 1983, he usually worked a second part-time job to support the family. Kazimer was a deeply religious, longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. He was blessed with a good memory and sharp mind for all of his 102 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather of a large, extended family who will miss him dearly.



Kazimer is survived by his daughters, Mary Gawle and Janet Gawle; sons, Joseph (Donna) Gawle and Edward (Mary Lena) Gawle; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Albina Koziol and Janina Dembinska; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife Michalina, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Maziarz and Wanda Czekaj and brothers, Walter, Jozek, Staszek, Mieczyslaw Gawle.



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Adalbert Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



Memorial tributes may be given to St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019