Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kazimer Gawle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kazimer Gawle


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kazimer Gawle Obituary
Kazimer Gawle

Kazimer Gawle, age 102, formerly of Elm St. in Toledo's Historic Polish Village, passed away Saturday, May 18 at the Lutheran Home Wolf Creek in Holland, OH. He was born January 15, 1917 in Webster, MA to Jan and Maria (Szacik) Gawle. When he was six years old, his family moved to Poland, where they lived a hard life as peasant farmers. He returned to the US after WWII, back to what he always considered his home. The stories he shared of his incredible life experiences, especially the horrors of Nazi and Russian occupation during WWII, were vivid and spellbinding.

Kazimer married Michaline Salwierz on January 27, 1947, raising four children and selflessly providing his family with a full and comfortable life, and sound educational foundations. All four children graduated from Central Catholic High School. Besides working as a school custodian for the Toledo Board of Education, from which he retired in 1983, he usually worked a second part-time job to support the family. Kazimer was a deeply religious, longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. He was blessed with a good memory and sharp mind for all of his 102 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather of a large, extended family who will miss him dearly.

Kazimer is survived by his daughters, Mary Gawle and Janet Gawle; sons, Joseph (Donna) Gawle and Edward (Mary Lena) Gawle; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Albina Koziol and Janina Dembinska; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife Michalina, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Maziarz and Wanda Czekaj and brothers, Walter, Jozek, Staszek, Mieczyslaw Gawle.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Adalbert Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now