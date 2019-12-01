Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Adalbert and Hedwig Church
Kazimierz "Casmier" Chojnacki


1930 - 2019
Kazimierz "Casmier" Chojnacki Obituary
Kazimierz "Casmier" Chojnacki

Kazimierz "Casmier" Chojnacki, age 89, of Lambertville, MI, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. He was born on March 5, 1930, in Jarocin, Poland to Jan and Maria (Szwaja) Chojnacki. Casmier worked as an assembler and machine operator for the Meyer Tool & Machine Co. from 1966 - 1990. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, and a current member of Saints Adalbert and Hedwig Catholic Church in Toledo's Historic Polish Village. A skilled handyman, Casmier could fix anything around the house. He also enjoyed gardening. He was a talented accordionist, playing for entertainment in Poland and amongst friends here in the States. A loving husband and father, he will be dearly missed.

Casmier is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Wladyslawa "Lottie" (Bozek) Chojnacki and son, Jerzy "George" Chojnacki. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Catherine Topoleski and Wladyslawa Chojnacki; and brothers, Leo Hojnacki and Albert Chojnacki.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., concluding with a Rosary Scripture Service at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Sts. Adalbert and Hedwig Church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to Sts. Adalbert and Hedwig parish. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
