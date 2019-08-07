|
Keith A Goralske
Keith Goralske, 64 of Oregon, Ohio and most recently of York County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Poquoson, Virginia. Keith was born on March 3, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio, to James A. and Carol (Batch) Goralske. He was graduate of Findlay High School, Findlay, Ohio. He was a retired Brick Mason. He loved his family, friends, kayaking, baking, and writing poems.
Surviving are his mother, Carol Conrad of Toledo, OH and his father and step-mother, James A. (Carol) Goralske, Findlay, OH. He is survived by his four children, Nicholas (Deidre) Goralske, Poquoson, VA, John Goralske, Poquoson, VA, James (fiancée Danielle) Goralske and Susan Goralske, San Diego, CA; brother, Timothy of Cedar Lake, IN and sister, Debra (John) Klausing, Crown Point, IN and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Friday, August 9, from 3-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 am. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Keith's memory are asked to consider Keith's children.
