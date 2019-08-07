Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Keith Goralske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith A. Goralske


1955 - 2019
Keith A. Goralske Obituary
Keith A Goralske

Keith Goralske, 64 of Oregon, Ohio and most recently of York County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Poquoson, Virginia. Keith was born on March 3, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio, to James A. and Carol (Batch) Goralske. He was graduate of Findlay High School, Findlay, Ohio. He was a retired Brick Mason. He loved his family, friends, kayaking, baking, and writing poems.

Surviving are his mother, Carol Conrad of Toledo, OH and his father and step-mother, James A. (Carol) Goralske, Findlay, OH. He is survived by his four children, Nicholas (Deidre) Goralske, Poquoson, VA, John Goralske, Poquoson, VA, James (fiancée Danielle) Goralske and Susan Goralske, San Diego, CA; brother, Timothy of Cedar Lake, IN and sister, Debra (John) Klausing, Crown Point, IN and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Friday, August 9, from 3-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 am. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Keith's memory are asked to consider Keith's children.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
