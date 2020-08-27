Keith Alan Lukas



May 22, 1958 - August 14, 2020



Keith Alan Lukas, 62, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, left this world to be with his heavenly Father on August 14, 2020. He died in Montana of congestive heart failure after battling related ailments for several months.



Keith loved nature and was a veritable encyclopedia on all trees, plants, grasses, birds and animals. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and could routinely field dress a deer or tie-off a perfect lure. He received both a bachelor's and master's degree in environmental sciences from the University of Toledo and worked for the Metropark system before moving to Montana to pursue his career. Upon establishing himself, he became head groundskeeper for the University of Montana where he won a national award and was considered by many to be one of the top agronomists in the country. He returned to Ohio in 2003 to help his family following the death of his father (Jerry) and remained in North Baltimore for the better part of the next decade. Though Keith could be described as a rugged individualist who was fiercely independent, more than anything else he was a devoutly religious man with an unwavering faith and believed that Jesus Christ is Our Lord and Savior.



He is survived by his wife, Corlin; daughters, Shana, Serah Beth, Kerstie and Emily; several grandchildren; his mother, Nancy; and his brothers, Daryl (Diane) and Gary.





