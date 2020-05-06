Keith Allen Ramm
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Allen Ramm

Keith Allen Ramm, 39, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Keith was born to Ronald and Peggy (Speelman) Ramm on October 19, 1980, here in Toledo. Keith worked as a Lab Technician for Arbor Foods/Amcane Sugar here in Toledo.

Keith was preceded in death by his infant brother, Glenn Edward Ramm; grandparents, Edward and Shirley Ramm and Charles and Marion Speelman. He is survived by his parents; brother, Ronald Allen (Dina) Ramm, Jr.; nieces, Athena (Aldo) Ramm and Sophia Ramm. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Services and Burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville will be private for his immediate family.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Highland Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Burial
Highland Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved