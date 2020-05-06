Keith Allen RammKeith Allen Ramm, 39, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Keith was born to Ronald and Peggy (Speelman) Ramm on October 19, 1980, here in Toledo. Keith worked as a Lab Technician for Arbor Foods/Amcane Sugar here in Toledo.Keith was preceded in death by his infant brother, Glenn Edward Ramm; grandparents, Edward and Shirley Ramm and Charles and Marion Speelman. He is survived by his parents; brother, Ronald Allen (Dina) Ramm, Jr.; nieces, Athena (Aldo) Ramm and Sophia Ramm. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.Funeral Services and Burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville will be private for his immediate family.