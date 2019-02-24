Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Allen Walker


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Allen Walker Obituary
Keith Allen Walker

Keith Allen Walker, 76 of LaSalle, Michigan passed away peacefully February 15, 2019. Keith was born December 28, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Nick and Vesta Walker. After graduating from Scott High School he worked at Supreme Bumpers as a plant manager for close to forty years. His sharp wit and loving nature will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Karen and brother Douglas. He is survived by son Todd; brother Kenneth (Patty); sister Judi; numerous nieces and nephews.

A heartfelt thanks to his special friends and neighbors especially Mark, Stacy, John and Kathy for their love, support and help. A special thanks to sister- in- law Patty Walker who shouldered much of the responsibility for Keith's care during his final illness.

At Keith's request there will be no service or visitation. His best buddy Parker will miss his Dad.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.