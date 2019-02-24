Keith Allen Walker



Keith Allen Walker, 76 of LaSalle, Michigan passed away peacefully February 15, 2019. Keith was born December 28, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Nick and Vesta Walker. After graduating from Scott High School he worked at Supreme Bumpers as a plant manager for close to forty years. His sharp wit and loving nature will be missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Karen and brother Douglas. He is survived by son Todd; brother Kenneth (Patty); sister Judi; numerous nieces and nephews.



A heartfelt thanks to his special friends and neighbors especially Mark, Stacy, John and Kathy for their love, support and help. A special thanks to sister- in- law Patty Walker who shouldered much of the responsibility for Keith's care during his final illness.



At Keith's request there will be no service or visitation. His best buddy Parker will miss his Dad.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019