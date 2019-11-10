|
|
Keith Barkimer
Keith Barkimer, age 94 years of Albuquerque, NM and formerly of Toledo passed away Tuesday, November 5,2019. He was born August 17, 1925 to Paul and Barbara Barkimer. Keith was a veteran of WWII, and was proud of his service. He retired from Champion Spark Plug in Toledo, and along with his wife created Fallen Timbers Indian Jewelry; and made many buying trips to the West where they later settled. Keith loved to travel with family and carpentry.
He is survived by his loving wife Frances; sons Paul Barkimer of Albuquerque and Mark (Sharon) Barkimer of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Nathan (Jamie) Barkimer, Kelly (Marjan) Neceski and Holly (Kyle) Omlor; great grandchildren Emma and Gabriel Omlor, Nikolas and Elena Neceski, and Alyssa and Jacob Barkimer, and sister Naomi Weaver.
There will be no service at this time. The family wishes to thank Presbyterian Hospice of Albuquerque for Keith's care.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019