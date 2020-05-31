Keith Hinebaugh



Keith Hinebaugh of North Fort Meyer Florida passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 66.



Keith previously lived in Perrysburg and has been in Florida for the past 35 years.



He is survived by his brothers, Dean of Toledo and Denny (Nancy) of Sylvania and their families.



Services will be private for the family.



-





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store