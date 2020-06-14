Keith Raymond KemmKeith Raymond Kemm, age 48, of Toledo, passed away June 10, 2020 while taking a walk in the park. Keith was born September 29, 1971 in Toledo to Dennis and Nancy (Jackson) Kemm. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1989. Later he earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering Technology. He was an avid nature lover and loved long walks in the Toledo Metroparks until his health deteriorated. When he was younger Keith played baseball and hockey. He was also an excellent golfer with a low handicap. Keith was proud of his hole in one.His favorite teams were the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Dolphins. Keith was a kind, loving and caring person with a big heart and a great sense of humor. Dry and witty. His heart was really too big for this world. He was always donating blood until the heart medications he had to take made that impossible. Keith especially enjoyed spending Christmas with his family.Keith was preceded in death by grandparents, Grandma and Pops Jackson, Grandma and Grandpa Kemm. Left to cherish his memory are his parents; aunt Karen Jackson; family friend Teresa Williams and many second and third cousins.Per his wishes and also due to the coronavirus, no services will be held at this time.Memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A in Keith's memory.To leave a special message for Keith's family, please visit: