Keith Raymond Kemm
1971 - 2020
Keith Raymond Kemm

Keith Raymond Kemm, age 48, of Toledo, passed away June 10, 2020 while taking a walk in the park. Keith was born September 29, 1971 in Toledo to Dennis and Nancy (Jackson) Kemm. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1989. Later he earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering Technology. He was an avid nature lover and loved long walks in the Toledo Metroparks until his health deteriorated. When he was younger Keith played baseball and hockey. He was also an excellent golfer with a low handicap. Keith was proud of his hole in one.

His favorite teams were the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Dolphins. Keith was a kind, loving and caring person with a big heart and a great sense of humor. Dry and witty. His heart was really too big for this world. He was always donating blood until the heart medications he had to take made that impossible. Keith especially enjoyed spending Christmas with his family.

Keith was preceded in death by grandparents, Grandma and Pops Jackson, Grandma and Grandpa Kemm. Left to cherish his memory are his parents; aunt Karen Jackson; family friend Teresa Williams and many second and third cousins.

Per his wishes and also due to the coronavirus, no services will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A in Keith's memory.

To leave a special message for Keith's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Dear Denny & Nancy,
We are so sorry and heartbroken for your loss. We support you in these hard times and cherish the memories from a time gone by.
Love,
Ken & Cheryl
Ken & Cheryl Jackson
Family
