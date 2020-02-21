|
|
In Loving Memory of
Keith T. Dressel
E.O.W. 2/21/2007
Blessed are the Peacemakers; for they shall be called the children of God.
Matthew 5:9.
Rain falls because the clouds can no longer handle the weight. Tears fall because the heart can no longer handle the pain.
May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you, and we wish that you were here. Forever in our hearts and minds.
Love, your family.
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2020