Keith T. Sheppard
1940 - 2020
Keith T. Sheppard

Keith T. Sheppard, 80 years old, born April 27, 1940, passed away suddenly May 1, 2020.

He was a roofer in his younger years, but retired from Jeep. He loved his kids and grandkids, being outside, and bowling, but loved nothing more than Elvis Presley.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Linda; children, Glenda, Kathy, Dawn, Mel, Valerie (Vince), Angela, Tammy (Chuck) and Wendy (Ken); nieces and nephews George (Diane), Karen (Cy), Joyce (TK), Teri and Al; 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Edna Sheppard; brother, Carl; sister, Leota; nieces, Cheryl and Mary, grandson, George "JR"; great grandson, Adrian; and great-granddaughter Catalaya.


Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Proctor Funeral Home - Camden
442 Jefferson Street SW
Camden, AR 71701
(870) 836-2108
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 entries
May 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss, may he rest in peace.
Adelle Bushman
Family
May 5, 2020
To Keiths wonderful wife Linda, family and loved ones, my heartfelt sympathies. Keith was a supportive, loyal uncle with an easy-going spirit. Our callsthough not frequentalways seemed to pick up right where we left off. Ill miss those opportunities to catch up.

Rest In Peace, Uncle Keith.

Al Koller
Family
May 4, 2020
Linda and family
I am very sorry for your loss.
You all are in my thoughts and prayers
Dawn sheppard
Daughter
May 4, 2020
Linda Sheppard
Chuck, Tammy & kids

So sorry for your loss. I know he was loved by you all and will be missed by you all. Thank you so much for everything Tammy. We know how hard you worked to take care of dad.

Love
Kathy
kathy ludlow
May 4, 2020
RIP DADDY. I love you and will miss you dearly. I love our talks and will miss your advice and wicked sense of humor. You were a loving dad and for that I thank you.

Your daughter
Kathy
Kathy ludlow
Daughter
May 4, 2020
Linda and family our prayers are with all of you. Memories will always be with TK and I of Uncle Keith, Elvis will never stop playing in our house, an you will be right there, and Ohio State Buckeyes football games. We will miss your calls.
Joyce &TK Kenner
Family
May 4, 2020
Linda, Tammy Chuck and family I'm so sorry for your loss May God walk with you during your hardest time your in my thoughts and prayers
Glenda Sheppard
Family
May 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Proctor Funeral Home
