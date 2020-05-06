Keith T. Sheppard



Keith T. Sheppard, 80 years old, born April 27, 1940, passed away suddenly May 1, 2020.



He was a roofer in his younger years, but retired from Jeep. He loved his kids and grandkids, being outside, and bowling, but loved nothing more than Elvis Presley.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years Linda; children, Glenda, Kathy, Dawn, Mel, Valerie (Vince), Angela, Tammy (Chuck) and Wendy (Ken); nieces and nephews George (Diane), Karen (Cy), Joyce (TK), Teri and Al; 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Edna Sheppard; brother, Carl; sister, Leota; nieces, Cheryl and Mary, grandson, George "JR"; great grandson, Adrian; and great-granddaughter Catalaya.





