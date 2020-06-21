We are so saddened by the news of Keith's passing. John and I liked him very much. He was kind, principled, funny, brilliant, humble and a keen observer. Please accept our deepest condolences Sue, and our fervent prayers are for your and your family's courage and strength as you grapple with your profound loss of Keith.

Love. Light. Peace.

Namasté

Madonna and John Fong

Madonna Fong

Friend