(News story) Keithley Sparrow, a dedicated attorney who found a passion for his legal career after becoming The Blade's first reporter to cover Lucas County courts, died on June 13. He was 74.
Mr. Sparrow had recently been hospitalized for an illness and sought rehabilitation treatment, where he went into cardiac arrest, his wife of 33 years, Suzanne Smitley said.
"He had struggled some, but I never imagined he wasn't coming home," she said.
He retired after serving in the legal community for over 40 years, though he started as a reporter for The Blade, which led him to a path of finding that new career through his own reporting.
Born June 11, 1946 in Worchester, Mass., Mr. Sparrow grew up in the District of Columbia, where his colors as an activist shined, his wife said.
Mrs. Smitley recalled a story of her husband as a youth arguing with a friend's father, a career diplomat, over the National Guard's presence in the city during a protest. Mr. Sparrow was ordered out of the man's home.
After graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1967, he attended American University in Washington, where he studied journalism. Mr. Sparrow joined the Alexandria Gazette in Virginia before landing a job in Toledo at The Blade, Ms. Smitley said.
Retired Blade reporter Mike Jones said he met Mr. Sparrow in early 1970 when he returned to Toledo after serving in Vietnam.
While they worked together for nearly seven years at the newspaper, they managed to keep in touch throughout the years, from traveling to Spain together to grabbing a casual lunch prior to the coronavirus outbreak at City BBQ, Mr. Jones said.
Mr. Sparrow's reporting was thorough, and it stood up to details that required extra attention. For example, reporters relied on a guide that included all of the street names in the city.
"If you were to ever call a 'boulevard' a 'street' or a 'drive' an 'avenue,' it was horrible," Mr. Jones said with a chuckle. "Accuracy was it. He was meticulous, accurate in quotes and facts and everything."
Mr. Sparrow soon earned the regional editor's position, though after a few years, he took the newspaper's newly created courts beat.
Mr. Jones said the county reporter was previously responsible for overseeing the courtroom docket, though it became apparent that a journalist dedicated to the Lucas County Common Pleas Court was essential.
"I think he had gotten tired of the editor gig, being tied to a desk, reading other people's copy. I know he was glad to cover courts," Mr. Jones said.
Through covering the courthouse, Mr. Sparrow's own interest in law grew. He enrolled at the University of Toledo Law School, graduating in 1977, before going into private practice with a family law focus.
It suited him well because it was a profession about integrity and helping others through a difficult time, colleagues said.
"His office was just a few doors down from mine, and he was always willing to talk to me through a difficult juvenile or family matter," attorney Eric Marks posted on social media, adding the two enjoyed major league baseball games together, as well as family gatherings. "He was a good friend and I will miss him dearly."
Additionally, Mr. Sparrow was active in the Toledo Bar Association throughout his legal career, and he also served an various committees including lawyer referral, domestic relations, professionalism, and juvenile court. He also served on the Fee Arbitration and Grievance Investigation subcommittees, chaired the Bar Admissions committee, and he was active in the Ask the Attorney program.
He was also a trained mediator and a guardian ad litem for families.
Outside of work, he enjoyed sailing and he was a longtime member of the North Cape Yacht Club.
He also volunteered throughout the community with the Arts Commission, Toledo Grows, Toledo Pride, Children's Rights Council, Toledo Roadrunners, and Mobile Meals. But as a person, he helped provide school supplies for children in need or took the time to send an email to a young reporter who recently purchased a home.
"He was more than just a nice guy, he was a good man. There's not a lot of people I can say that about," Mr. Jones said.
Mr. Sparrow is survived by his wife; his son, Ethan Sparrow; and his granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bowen and Paula Little Sparrow.
A virtual celebration of Mr. Sparrow's life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Trinity Toledo's Facebook page or website at www.trinitytoledo.org. A private family service will be held at a future date.
Donations are suggested to North Cape Yacht Club Junior Sailing Program, Toledo Community Foundation, or the Toledo Bar Association Foundation for Pro Bono Legal Services.
This is a news story by Allison Dunn.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 22, 2020.