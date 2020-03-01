Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151

Kelly Alexander


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Alexander Obituary
Kelly Alexander

Kelly S. Alexander lost her long 20 plus year battle to Multiple Sclerosis on Saturday, February 22, 2020 ,at the age of 50. She was born in Toledo on June 16, 1969, to Kenneth E. Alexander and Charlotte L. (Mission) Alexander and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1987 with her cosmetology license.

Kelly was preceded in death by both of her parents, Ken and Lonie Alexander. She is survived by her daughter, Kayla (Korey) Price; granddaughter, Kallie; brothers, Ken (Mary) Alexander, Tim (Shannon) Alexander and Steve (Carol) Alexander; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

The family would like to direct memorial tributes to the M.S. foundation in honor of Kelly.

Her family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Tuesday after 3 PM followed a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30 PM. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -