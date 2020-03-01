|
Kelly Alexander
Kelly S. Alexander lost her long 20 plus year battle to Multiple Sclerosis on Saturday, February 22, 2020 ,at the age of 50. She was born in Toledo on June 16, 1969, to Kenneth E. Alexander and Charlotte L. (Mission) Alexander and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1987 with her cosmetology license.
Kelly was preceded in death by both of her parents, Ken and Lonie Alexander. She is survived by her daughter, Kayla (Korey) Price; granddaughter, Kallie; brothers, Ken (Mary) Alexander, Tim (Shannon) Alexander and Steve (Carol) Alexander; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
The family would like to direct memorial tributes to the M.S. foundation in honor of Kelly.
Her family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Tuesday after 3 PM followed a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30 PM. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
