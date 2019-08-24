|
Kelly Ann Clawson
Kelly Ann Clawson, age 45, of Toledo, OH passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Baypark Hospital. She was born February 9, 1974 in Swanton, OH to Thomas and Susan Farough.
Kelly was a graduate of Swanton High School. She was a devoted wife of 25 years to her husband, Tracey, loving mother of 7 children, and has 3 grandchildren. Of the many ventures she gave herself to, homeschooling her children was one of her crowning achievements. She worked alongside her husband, Tracey, and was co-owner with him of Integrity Painting and Drywall. Kelly was a dedicated and very loved member of Grace Community Church where she faithfully oversaw the Children's Ministry. She loved Christian music, sewing, gardening, and walks on the beach.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Tracey; children, Tyler (Jessica), Timothy (Shelby), Korrin, Trevor, Thomas, Troy, and Tobey; grandchildren, Blaize, Tristan, and Kayleigh. She is also survived by her parents, Thomas and Susan; her sister April (Darryl), brother, Benjamin; grandmother, Laura Topel; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The Memorial Service for Kelly will be Sunday, August 25th at 10:30 am at Grace Community Church, 5120 Woodville Rd., Northwood, Oh, 43619.
Memorial donations may be given to the family or Grace Community Church.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 24, 2019