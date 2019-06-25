Kelly Ann Irish-Jones



Kelly Ann Irish-Jones, age 42 of Toledo passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, while surrounded by her family.



She was born to John and Diana (Pennington) Irish on June 5, 1977. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy where she excelled on the swim team. Kelly also enjoyed swimming at the Heatherdowns Country Club and the South Toledo YMCA. She was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati where she received a Bachelor's Degree in English and was a member of their Crew Team. While in college, she met the love of her life, Trevor Jones, and they were married on July 13, 2002. Kelly began her 11 year career working as a Teacher at Rosary Cathedral and Blessed Sacrament. She then worked for the Lucas County Clerk of Courts as a Deputy Clerk. Kelly coached Crew for Notre Dame Academy, Anthony Wayne High School and Black Swamp Rowing. She loved tutoring at Holy Trinity, cross word puzzles, movies and spending time with her family.



Kelly is survived by her loving husband, Trevor; parents, sisters, Xan Boone and Abby (Jeff) Arnold; nieces, Lawrence Pieper, Claudia Arnold, Molly Shrager and nephews, Jordan Arnold and Nathan Shrager.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, June 27th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 28th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo, OH 43614, at 10:00 a.m. Kelly will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH, near her grandparents, interment will be private.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bernie Quilter and his staff for their compassionate care.



Memorials may take the form of contributions to the or to the American Association of the Order of Malta. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 27, 2019