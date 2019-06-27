Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Service 7:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 2255 Central Grove Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kelly Irish-Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kelly Ann Irish-Jones

1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Kelly Ann Irish-Jones, a Lucas County deputy clerk of courts whose pilgrimage last month to Lourdes in France enriched her faith, died Saturday at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. She was 42.



She'd been treated since 2015 for neuroendocrine cancer deemed incurable. She was on the job in the Lucas County Courthouse into February.



"She was there every day," said Bernie Quilter, county clerk of courts. "The staff is taking it hard. That was one of our team players. She would take the steps until she couldn't do it anymore. She wouldn't give up. Unbelievable."



She started in the file room about nine years ago "and worked her way up," Mr. Quilter said.



She and her sister Abby Arnold took the annual journey organized by the Order of Malta, a lay religious group, to the French town renowned by the faithful for its healing waters. Ms. Irish-Jones had been especially ill the week before, yet didn't miss an activity.



"She took away a lot of amazing lessons from the clergy there. It was extremely spiritual for both of us," her sister said. "It deepened our faith and deepened our bond as sisters, and it was a lot of fun, too."



The experience was "life changing," said her sister, who is deputy chief of staff to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. A week after their return, "all of her blood counts were better than they had been in three years. She was like back to her old self for a couple weeks. She made it to her 42nd birthday, which earlier in the year if you asked me, I didn't think she would be able to."



Ms. Irish-Jones in 2001 had a brain tumor, which doctors removed surgically. Before the Lourdes trip, Ms. Irish-Jones spoke about her faith and her condition.



"The way I look at it is that the brain tumor I had, and now this tumor, that they were intended for other people," Ms. Irish-Jones told The Blade. "But God knew that those people didn't have the support system that I do. So He gave them to me, because He knew I could handle it."



Born June 5, 1977, to Diana and John Irish, she grew up in South Toledo. Her father, a former Lucas County chief deputy treasurer, has been a leader in the county Democratic Party and served on the Board of Elections.



She was on the swim teams of Heather Downs Country Club and Notre Dame Academy, from which she graduated. At the University of Cincinnati, where she received a bachelor's degree in English, she participated in crew, and the sport "became a big part of her life," her sister said.



She and her husband, whom she met at university, coached crew at Notre Dame, Anthony Wayne High School, and for Black Swamp Rowing.



Ms. Irish-Jones formerly taught sixth grade at the parish schools of Rosary Cathedral and Blessed Sacrament.



Surviving are her husband, Trevor Jones, whom she married July 13, 2002; parents Diana and John Irish, and sisters, Xan Boone and Abby Arnold.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Coyle Funeral Home with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, where she was a member.



The family suggests tributes to the or the American Association of the Order of Malta.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019