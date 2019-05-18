Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Ida, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Ida, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Iott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Jean (Bessert) Iott


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kelly Jean (Bessert) Iott Obituary
Kelly Jean Iott (Bessert)

Kelly Jean Iott (Bessert), 60 yrs, of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday May 15, 2019, under Hospice of Michigan in her residence. Friends and family will gather for a memorial gathering on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, from 2-8PM and on Tuesday May 21, 2019, from 10 AM until the memorial service at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate. Cremation has occurred.

Born February 25, 1959, in Champaign, IL. Kelly was the daughter of George "Bruce" and Jean (Prime) Bessert. She was a 1977 D.C. Everest Sr. High School Graduate, Wausau, WI. She then attended Washtenaw Community College in 1983 earning her Associates of Nursing and then proceeding to Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW) earning her RN in 1993. She married Dale Iott on April 7, 1983 in Ann Arbor, MI.

As clinical manager at Fresenius Medical Center, Kelly's employees and patients were very important to her. she always gave them her very best. Kelly had many hobbies and interests. she involved herself in 4-H and the church and instilled these values into her children and grandchildren.

Bird watching and planting flowers were a great passion as evidenced by the beautiful display of unique plants, bird feeders, houses and baths, seen from her living room window. Kelly enjoyed watching HGTV and making the ideas come alive (much to the dismay of Dale's wallet and labor!).

Her love of spending time with her kids and grandkids instigated a family reunion at Posey Lake, where everyone could camp together and the kids could be kids.

Survivors include: her husband, Dale; parents, Bruce and Jean; children, Derek (Jennifer) Iott, Travis (Laura) Iott, Keely (Tyrel) Larson, Megan (Michael) Skoda; grandchildren, David (Torrie) Cronce, Brandi Larson, Preston Iott, Houston Iott, willow Spomer, Chase Skoda; siblings, Kevin (Shontrell) Bessert, Kim (Earl) Wallace and nieces and nephews, Kalyn Bessert, Josh Bessert Stephanie Rosenow. She was preceded by her in-laws, Kenneth and Denise.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: The Kelly Iott Memorial Fund through Monroe Bank and Trust. The money will go to a food bank she helped establish at work.

To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuenralhome.com.

capaulfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now