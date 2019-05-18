Kelly Jean Iott (Bessert)



Kelly Jean Iott (Bessert), 60 yrs, of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday May 15, 2019, under Hospice of Michigan in her residence. Friends and family will gather for a memorial gathering on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, from 2-8PM and on Tuesday May 21, 2019, from 10 AM until the memorial service at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate. Cremation has occurred.



Born February 25, 1959, in Champaign, IL. Kelly was the daughter of George "Bruce" and Jean (Prime) Bessert. She was a 1977 D.C. Everest Sr. High School Graduate, Wausau, WI. She then attended Washtenaw Community College in 1983 earning her Associates of Nursing and then proceeding to Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW) earning her RN in 1993. She married Dale Iott on April 7, 1983 in Ann Arbor, MI.



As clinical manager at Fresenius Medical Center, Kelly's employees and patients were very important to her. she always gave them her very best. Kelly had many hobbies and interests. she involved herself in 4-H and the church and instilled these values into her children and grandchildren.



Bird watching and planting flowers were a great passion as evidenced by the beautiful display of unique plants, bird feeders, houses and baths, seen from her living room window. Kelly enjoyed watching HGTV and making the ideas come alive (much to the dismay of Dale's wallet and labor!).



Her love of spending time with her kids and grandkids instigated a family reunion at Posey Lake, where everyone could camp together and the kids could be kids.



Survivors include: her husband, Dale; parents, Bruce and Jean; children, Derek (Jennifer) Iott, Travis (Laura) Iott, Keely (Tyrel) Larson, Megan (Michael) Skoda; grandchildren, David (Torrie) Cronce, Brandi Larson, Preston Iott, Houston Iott, willow Spomer, Chase Skoda; siblings, Kevin (Shontrell) Bessert, Kim (Earl) Wallace and nieces and nephews, Kalyn Bessert, Josh Bessert Stephanie Rosenow. She was preceded by her in-laws, Kenneth and Denise.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: The Kelly Iott Memorial Fund through Monroe Bank and Trust. The money will go to a food bank she helped establish at work.



To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuenralhome.com.



capaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 18, 2019