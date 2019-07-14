|
Kelly Jeanne Favorite
Kelly Jeanne Favorite, 55, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Port Clinton, OH. She was born on March 12, 1964 to Gene and Julie (Dunn) Favorite in Toledo, OH. Kelly had a love for all animals, especially dogs. She also enjoyed coloring, drawing, and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her father, Gene Favorite; siblings, Scot (Lisa) Favorite, Benjamin Pratt, Nicole Foley, and Ariel (Steve) Kaminski.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of a small service at 11:30 a.m. at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). Inurnment will follow at Wolfinger Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kelly's name may be made to Camp Courageous, Special Olympics, Stein Hospice, or the . Online condolences may be left at Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019