Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Favorite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Jeanne Favorite


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Jeanne Favorite Obituary
Kelly Jeanne Favorite

Kelly Jeanne Favorite, 55, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Port Clinton, OH. She was born on March 12, 1964 to Gene and Julie (Dunn) Favorite in Toledo, OH. Kelly had a love for all animals, especially dogs. She also enjoyed coloring, drawing, and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her father, Gene Favorite; siblings, Scot (Lisa) Favorite, Benjamin Pratt, Nicole Foley, and Ariel (Steve) Kaminski.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of a small service at 11:30 a.m. at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). Inurnment will follow at Wolfinger Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kelly's name may be made to Camp Courageous, Special Olympics, Stein Hospice, or the . Online condolences may be left at Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now