Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:45 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Kelly Morelli, 48 of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home. She was born September 13, 1970 in Toledo to Raymond and Carol Sue (Foster) Morelli. Kelly received her Associates degree from the University of Toledo in Paralegal services, and used her degree and knowledge throughout her life.

She was a dedicated mother and daughter, an avid animal lover and a loyal sister and friend. Kelly was outgoing and helped family and friends. Her interests in building, creating, and organizing led her to have many different interests and career choices. Kelly enjoyed being outside in the sunshine the most and became a laborer for the Local 500 Union.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Sue (Foster) Morelli; maternal grandparents, Jack and Rose Foster; paternal grandparents, Francis and Raymonde Morelli. Kelly is survived by her two children, Tara Lynn and Brian Lee; her father, Raymond Morelli; brothers, Raymond Jr. (Mary Anne) and Jeff (Gina); several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 2-6:45 p.m. with a service to be held at 6:45 p.m. Memorial contributions in Kelly's name may be sent to the Humane Society of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019
