Kellyn Christa (Nadolny) Wingate
1988 - 2020
Kellyn Christa (Nadolny) Wingate

Kellyn Christa (Nadolny) Wingate, age 31, of Maumee, left this Earth and rested her soul in heaven on August 26th, 2020. She was born on November 10th, 1988 in Toledo to John and Sue (Vollmar) Nadolny. Kellyn spent her 31 years living unapologetically, with exuberant passion, and full of love. As a student of Washington Local for 12 years, she played softball and studied in their medical technician program prior to her 2007 graduation. Kellyn was in patient administration with the Toledo Clinic, fulfilling her goal to be in a medical field helping others. In high school she met the love of her life, Shawn, and they spent the next 14 years taking life by the reins. She most enjoyed camping and traveling, especially to Walt Disney World, taking cruises, and exploring new areas, such as their Boston trip. Kellyn and Shawn were avid Toledo Walleye fans, having been season ticket holders for many years. She loved the Cincinnati Reds and everything Notre Dame. She was most proud of being an aunt to her 13 nieces and 3 nephews. She adored her brothers and was a proud sister in the Wingate family when she and Shawn married on the 4th of July 2015.

Left to cherish her memory is her adoring husband, Shawn, who came to be the definition of a caregiver, a benchmark in that role. She is survived by her parents John and Sue (Vollmar) Nadolny and her brothers John (Tabatha) and Ryan (Sarah). She is survived by her in-laws, Paul and Sheryl Wingate and their children Jessica (Steve) Kester, Nick (Donna), James (Hannah), Jasmine, Kamari, CeCe, Donald, Raymond, Diamond, Kenny, Mckenzie, Arianna and Journey, grandmother Rita Nadolny and best friend Kaitlin (Scott) Hartzell. Preceding her in death were grandparents John and Sally Vollmar and Clement Nadolny.

Kellyn's Life Celebration will be held Wednesday, September 2nd from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo and Thursday September 3rd from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. for anyone who wants to visit but has special needs or concerns about public gatherings. The family will greet guests at the funeral home Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with her funeral service beginning at noon at Compelled Church 8970 Jackman Rd. in Temperance, MI. Please consider donations to the family or to the charity of your choice.

Those wishing to attend Kellyn's funeral may do so remotely by logging onto: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5940092 Thursday at 12:00 p.m. The service will be available for viewing for 90 days.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
