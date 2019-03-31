|
|
Kelsey Durell
Kelsey Nicole Durell, 28 passed away March 21, 2019 in Toledo. She is survived by parents David and Denise Durell, children; Kassidy Durell, Realious Hackney, sisters; Alyssa and Tiffany Sterger, brothers; Charles Durell and Justin Dusseau, Special friend, Lance Sims, Richard Hackney, Jr. Rhonda Hackney and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services are 11:00 am Thursday April 4, 2019 at The House of Day Chapel, where visitation will be Wednesday 4 to 6:00pm.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019