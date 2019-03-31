Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Chapel
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelsey Durell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelsey Durell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kelsey Durell Obituary
Kelsey Durell

Kelsey Nicole Durell, 28 passed away March 21, 2019 in Toledo. She is survived by parents David and Denise Durell, children; Kassidy Durell, Realious Hackney, sisters; Alyssa and Tiffany Sterger, brothers; Charles Durell and Justin Dusseau, Special friend, Lance Sims, Richard Hackney, Jr. Rhonda Hackney and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services are 11:00 am Thursday April 4, 2019 at The House of Day Chapel, where visitation will be Wednesday 4 to 6:00pm.
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now