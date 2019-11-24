|
Ken R. Pearsall
Ken R. Pearsall, age 74, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, with his loving family by his side at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. He was born on June 1, 1945, to Robert and Violet (Mock) Pearsall in Toledo, Ohio. Ken graduated from Burnham High School and attended The University of Toledo. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he stayed stateside during the Vietnam War as a clerk at Fort Knox. In his younger years, he served as a volunteer firefighter for Sylvania Township.
Ken and his brother-in-law, Dave Call, started Jet-Matic, a local sand-blasting company, and were in business for over a decade. Ken worked evenings at a grocery store where he met the love of his life, Diane. Ken and Diane married on November 17, 1973 in Toledo, Ohio and recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. He worked for a time at Riker Products as a welder before moving onto Consumers Power as a heavy duty equipment operator, retiring after 22 years.
When Ken wasn't working he could be found outside, enjoying his yard while listening to his Cleveland Indians baseball games. No matter how bad the Indians played he was a devoted fan who never gave up hope. He was a talented vegetable gardener and couldn't resist continually expanding his garden, growing many varieties of tomatoes. He was a "social golfer," excellent dessert maker and famous for his well known and often requested potato salad. Ken was a member of Sylvania Moose Lodge and Sherman Osborn American Legion Post 192.
Ken will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. You could never walk away after spending time with him without your face hurting from laughing so hard. He could find humor in the most mundane, everyday occurrences.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Diane (Gilliam) Pearsall; children, Sheri (Jeff) Court, Traci (Randy) Bearringer and Shannon Pearsall (Mark Ondrus); son-in-law, Phil Standley; grandchildren, Ashley (Mason), Chelsea (Wayne), Danielle and Nick; great-granddaughter, Zelda; brother, Glenn (Diane) Pearsall; canine companions, Hank and Ellie Mae; many nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Denman and beloved dog, Sadie.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). His Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
In Ken's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Planned Pethood, P.O. Box 350908, Toledo, OH 43635.
To leave a special message for Ken's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019