Ken Recknagel
Ken Recknagel of Pine Mountain, GA, formerly of Toledo, passed away on October 30, 2019. Ken was born to Fred and Grace Recknagel on February 24, 1952. Kens work took him and his family to Washington State, North Carolina and Georgia. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and visiting many of our national parks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Fred. He is survived by siblings Timm, Dan and Laura; children Jordan and Kassidy; and grandsons Jack and Justin.
Ken will be deeply missed.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019