Ken Richard Phillips
Ken Richard Phillips, age 63, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on September 22, 2019. He was born to Richard and Rita (Smith) Phillips on June 12, 1956 in Toledo.
He enjoyed working on F-16s at the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio where he was a member of the United States Air Force from 1976 through 2003 when he retired as a Tech Sergeant. He had many deployments among his time in the service including Kuwait and Turkey. He was employed with the City of Maumee Street Division in December 1990 before retiring in February 2017 after 27 years. His hobbies included bowling, golfing watching the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Tigers. He collected anything that had to do with fighter jets, and he also loved tinkering with just about anything. Ken was a former volunteer firefighter with the Maumee Fire Department for several years. A long time member and trustee for 10 years of the American Legion Post 320 in Maumee, Ohio before recently stepping down where he volunteered for numerous events and benefits. He was also a long time member and past president of the Maumee Eagles #2562.
He is survived by his children, Ryan (Jennifer), Autumn (Tony Lutz); granddaughter, Abby Phillips; siblings, Teri (Greg) Heppe, John (Pam) Phillips, Rick (Karol) Phillips, and Danny Phillips. Ken is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Debra Phillips.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. with an American Legion service at 7 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. A funeral service to follow on Saturday at 10 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019