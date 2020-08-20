Ken "Sezz" Szewczykowski



Ken "Sezz" Szewczykowski, 61, passed away August 12, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio after a lengthy illness. He was born in Toledo on March 10, 1959 to Virgil and Arlene (Langa) Szewczykowski. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1977, and attended The University of Toledo before graduating from Davis College with an Associate's Degree in computer programming. He worked at SSOE, Inc., Davis Besse, Woodley Rollins, and NWOA Inc., where he retired with a medical disability.



Sezz is survived by his mother, Arlene Szewczykowski of Sylvania; and his greatest pride and joy, his daughters, Sarah (fiancé Noah Partridge, Toledo), and Jenna Szewczykowski of Sylvania; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by Anne Biel (ex-wife); and Kerry Lammie (Brett) (ex-wife and mother of Sarah and Jenna), who together helped to care for Sezz during his illness. Anne and Kerry are very grateful to good friend John Smith for his advice and counseling. Sezz was preceded in death by his father, Virgil.



He once told a friend, "Having kids was the best thing that ever happened to me." He loved music, the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, horror genre movies and science fiction in all its formats. He epitomized the Dr. Who quote: "There's no point in being grown up if you can't be childish sometimes," which showed itself in his love of Looney Tunes and Rocky and Bullwinkle. He had a great smile, quick wit, and a terrific sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his daughters and his family and friends.



The family wishes to thank the many dedicated staff members at Regency, UTMC and the Genacross Lutheran Services Wolf Creek Campus for their compassion while caring for Sezz. There will be no visitation. His urn will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery at a later time. Should you wish to be contacted about a memorial event to be planned in the future, send an email to YoSezzMan@outlook.com.



Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 E 9th St., Cleveland, Ohio, 44114, Nature's Nursery, the Toledo Area Humane Society or an organization of the donor's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store