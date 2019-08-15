|
Kendra L. "Kendy" Wesley
Kendra L. "Kendy" Wesley, age 74, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Manor at Perrysburg. She was born on July 5, 1945 to Charles and Dorothy (Kelly) Wesley in Vassar, Michigan. Kendy moved to Toledo in 1966. She worked for the State of Ohio for over 30 years starting as a key punch operator and retired as an Administrative Assistant for Jobs and Family Services. Kendy also worked as a home health aide for many years after retirement. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and sun bathing. Kendy loved her lilac bushes, tending to her flowers and working in her yard. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats. Kendy loved music, attending jazz festivals and played the organ at church. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and could always be seen at the grandchildren's sporting events. Kendy's smile, laugh and spirit will live on in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Shannen, April 2019; and brother, Kent Wesley. Kendy is survived by her loving sons, Brad (Julie Susor) and Ramero (Ronnette) Wesley; grandchildren, Aubree, Jacob, Ramero Jr., and Reese; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Adrian, and Noah; brother, Kelly (Lydia) Wesley; nephew, Shayne (Jennifer Warner) Wesley; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Details will follow. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society or any organization helping with Parkinson's Disease.
