Kenneth A. "Kenny" Alexander



Kenneth A. "Kenny" Alexander, age 61, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 16, 1957 to Maurice and Ruth (Sholin) Alexander in Brooklyn, New York. Kenny worked with his father and his uncle in their family business, A & S Fuel for many years until retiring. He enjoyed designing stained glass, servicing and installing oil burners, and volunteering at local food pantries. Kenny especially liked spending time with his family, going to the pool, the beach, and cooking out on the grill.



He was preceded in death by his parents. Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Theresa Alexander; sons, Timothy (Molly) and Robert Alexander; brother, Paul (Karen) Alexander; sister, Shelli (Dennis) Cooper; nephews and niece, Eric Alexander, Kevin (Jennifer) Cooper, and Elise (Aditya) Bhagwat; and many dear friends and acquaintances.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the , or the Cleveland Clinic.



To leave a special message for Kenny's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019