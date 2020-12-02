Kenneth A. Blecke



Kenneth A. Blecke, 75, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away on November 27, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital. Mr. Blecke was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 19, 1945 to Aldon and Wilma Blecke.



He is survived by wife, Nancy Rettig (married August 1964); daughter, Jill Blecke Myers; brother, Duane (Patricia); grandsons, Larry, Adam, Aidan, Robert, and Ryan and 4 great-grandsons.



Ken worked at UPS for 22 years in building maintenance Toledo Hub and was chief of Troy Township EMS, Luckey, for several years. He also owned and operated Suburban Ambulance 1992 to 1997 as a paramedic and dispatched Life Flight in St. Vincent for 10 years.



Preceding Ken in death are his parents; daughter, Renee Blecke Kantner; stillborn grandson, Aaron Kantner, and brother, Arlyn Blecke.





