Kenneth A. Blecke
1945 - 2020
Kenneth A. Blecke

Kenneth A. Blecke, 75, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away on November 27, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital. Mr. Blecke was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 19, 1945 to Aldon and Wilma Blecke.

He is survived by wife, Nancy Rettig (married August 1964); daughter, Jill Blecke Myers; brother, Duane (Patricia); grandsons, Larry, Adam, Aidan, Robert, and Ryan and 4 great-grandsons.

Ken worked at UPS for 22 years in building maintenance Toledo Hub and was chief of Troy Township EMS, Luckey, for several years. He also owned and operated Suburban Ambulance 1992 to 1997 as a paramedic and dispatched Life Flight in St. Vincent for 10 years.

Preceding Ken in death are his parents; daughter, Renee Blecke Kantner; stillborn grandson, Aaron Kantner, and brother, Arlyn Blecke.


Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. I will always have fond memories of our friendship and times we spent together
Mark Finken
Friend
December 2, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Mark Finken
