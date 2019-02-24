Home

Kenneth A. Hatzinikolis, 83, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 5, 1935, in Toledo,

Ohio to Nicholas and Helen Hatzinikolis. Ken worked as a pipe-fitter for Doehler-Jarvis in Toledo for over 30 years.As a youth, Ken excelled in football and continued to enjoy watching all different types of sports. Ken was an avid Ohio State and University of Toledo fan as well as his alma mater,Woodward High School.Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Theodosia (Lucy); sons, Nick (Diane), Joe (Cindi) and daughter, Elaine along with several grand and great grandchildren that he loved andadored.A celebration of life is being planned.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
