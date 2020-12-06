1/
Kenneth A. Wilson
1949 - 2020
Kenneth A. Wilson

9/18/1949 - 12/3/2020

On December 3, 2020 Kenneth A. Wilson lost his battle with cancer and went to be with his Heavenly Father. Ken, founder of Wilson Tile and Stone, was born in Toledo, Ohio to Robert Wilson and Lonetta Wilson (Wynn) on September 18, 1949. He graduated from Whitmer High School (1967) and the University of Toledo where he was part of the "Unbeatable Rockets" football team with a record of 35-0.

He is survived by his former-wife and children, Matt (Angie) Wilson, Nicole Huerta, and Erica (AJ) Arem; grandchildren Laila Wilson, Jace Wilson, Dylan Huerta, Grayson Arem and Ryleigh James Arem; and his brother, Robert Wilson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Spring 2021.

Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865 )6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.


Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
