Kenneth Allen GahlerKenneth A. Gahler, 68, of Elmore, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by his family after injuries sustained in a farming accident. Ken was born in Oregon, Ohio on September 21, 1951 to Rollie and Viola (Wasserman) Gahler. He was a 1969 graduate of Woodmore High School and was a graduate of Owens Technical College. Ken served in the Ohio Army National Guard - Red Horse Squadron in heavy equipment recovery. For 45 years, Ken worked in farm equipment sales; specializing in Case and International Harvester. A lifelong farmer, Ken worked alongside his father and brothers raising grain crops throughout Ottawa County. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Elliston where he served on many committees and participated in various ministries. Memberships included: Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Farm Union, and Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District. He had a passion for restoring farm equipment and driving his red Corvette. His true love was spending time with his children and grandchildren who brought him much joy.Ken is suived by his mother, Viola Gahler; children, Heidi (Chris) Ankney, Kendra (Ron) Blevins, and Jason (Ruth) Gahler; grandchildren, Maddison, Bentley, Mackenzie, Samuel, and Judah; brothers, Wesley (Judy) Gahler, Edward (Jane) Gahler, and Daniel (Connie) Gahler; dear friend, Gary (Dianne) Welling; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends in the farming community and St. Charles Cardiac Rehab. He was preceded in death by his father, Rollie Gahler.A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Trinity United Church of Christ.17955 West Third Street, Elliston. Interment will follow in Elliston Cemetery. Following the cemetery committal services, fellowship will follow at Dan Gahler's home. Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask, observe standard social distancing guidelines, and share memories of Ken with his family if you do not feel comfortable attending. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Trinity United Church of Christ. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.