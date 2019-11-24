Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Kenneth B. Howell


1945 - 2019
Kenneth B. Howell Obituary
Kenneth B. Howell

Kenneth B. Howell, 74, of Sylvania Township, passed away Saturday, November 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 22, 1945, in Toledo, OH, to Carroll and Agnes (Higbie) Howell.

Ken was a proud Sylvania Township fire fighter for over 29 years, he served in the U.S. Navy and was the Elder Emeritus at First Christian Church. Ken loved his church, fishing and golfing but especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mona; daughters, Amy (Jason) Trumbull and Kayleen (Mike) Cunningham; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Carol Ann (Jerry) Stager and Donna Jean Clayton; and sister-in-law, Pam Rupp (Bresa Heiss). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Stager.

Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4 pm until 8pm where Sylvania Township Fire Department will conduct the Last Alarm Service at 7 pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 am. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider First Christian Church. On-line condolances may be given at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
