Kenneth B. Howell
Kenneth B. Howell, 74, of Sylvania Township, passed away Saturday, November 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 22, 1945, in Toledo, OH, to Carroll and Agnes (Higbie) Howell.
Ken was a proud Sylvania Township fire fighter for over 29 years, he served in the U.S. Navy and was the Elder Emeritus at First Christian Church. Ken loved his church, fishing and golfing but especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mona; daughters, Amy (Jason) Trumbull and Kayleen (Mike) Cunningham; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Carol Ann (Jerry) Stager and Donna Jean Clayton; and sister-in-law, Pam Rupp (Bresa Heiss). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Stager.
Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4 pm until 8pm where Sylvania Township Fire Department will conduct the Last Alarm Service at 7 pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 am. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider First Christian Church. On-line condolances may be given at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019